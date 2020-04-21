http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/A_C1IHMJSsw/biden-remembers-he-forgets.php

David Rutz has compiled another of his SUPERcuts videos for the Washington Free Beacon. In the compilation below, Rutz gives us “One minute of Joe Biden staring at his notes.” Biden only has a few talking points, but damn if he can remember them. However, he can remember to look down at his notes, so there’s that.

Rutz strikes a plaintive note: “Biden is in desperate need of a teleprompter for his Delaware coronavirus bunker. In interview after interview, the presumptive Democratic nominee is forced to check his notes as he searches for answers.” Well, we’re all searching for answers.

[embedded content]

