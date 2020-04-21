https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/493830-biden-says-he-would-pick-michelle-obama-as-running-mate-in-a-heartbeat

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden says he raised M in March Bloomberg spent over billion on failed campaign, more than Clinton and Trump in all of 2016 OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Oil trades at lowest price in history after slipping into negative pricing | Democratic Deepwater Horizon anniversary report criticizes administration’s offshore drilling policies | Biden floats expansion of climate platform MORE said in a new interview that he would have no hesitation picking former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama to lead weekly online story time series for kids amid pandemic Global concert ‘One World’ raises 7 million to fight coronavirus pandemic House Democrats push hard for mail-in voting funds MORE to be his running mate, but added that he doubts she is interested in the position.

“I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden told Pittsburgh’s KDKA on Monday when asked if he’d choose Obama if she said she would be willing to be on the ticket with him.

“She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends,” Biden added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden, however, said that he doesn’t think she is interested in the position.

“I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again,” he said.

Biden said he’s still in the process of deciding whom to pick. He again committed that his running mate will be a woman, but did not commit that his running mate will be a woman of color.

“I’ll commit to that [it will] be a woman because it is very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation. And there will be, committed that there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president, as well,” Biden said.

The former vice president, who served under former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump faces hurdles to reelection despite approval rating bump Poll: 1 in 5 voters prefer Sanders for Biden VP pick Does Democratic unity translate into votes? MORE, has previously said that he would like Michelle Obama as his running mate.

ADVERTISEMENT

At an Iowa campaign stop in January, he said he “sure would like Michelle to be the vice president.”

Several names have been speculated as potential running mates for Biden, including some of his former primary opponents who have shown interest in the position.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden needs to be a leader on voting rights Poll: 1 in 5 voters prefer Sanders for Biden VP pick Does Democratic unity translate into votes? MORE (D-Mass.) said last week in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowPoll: 1 in 5 voters prefer Sanders for Biden VP pick Whitmer says protesters’ ‘irresponsible actions’ can lead to extension of stay-at-home orders The Hill’s Campaign Report: 200 days to Election Day 2020 MORE she would say yes if Biden asked her to be vice president, and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic lawmakers ask how FEMA is planning to balance natural disasters, COVID-19 response Poll: 1 in 5 voters prefer Sanders for Biden VP pick The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump, Congress close to deal on new coronavirus bill MORE (D-Calif.) said last week she would be “honored” if she were being considered as Biden’s running mate.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has also said she would like to serve as vice president.

Abrams told Elle magazine last week she would make an “excellent” running mate for Biden.

Biden also confirmed earlier this month that he is considering Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) for the spot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

