Senate Republicans applauded a deal to refund the relief to coronavirus-stricken businesses on Tuesday after 12 days of delays they blamed on Democratic stalling.

The bill includes $310 billion to refund the Paycheck Protection Program, and $100 billion for hospitals and testing.

“More help is on the way,” read a tweet from Senate Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) criticized Democrats for stalling the relief deal in order to shoehorn their provisions into the bill.

“Republicans never wanted this crucial program for workers and small businesses to shut down,” said McConnell according to Fox News.

“We tried to pass additional funding a week before it lapsed,” he explained. “But Democratic leaders blocked the money and spent days trying to negotiate extraneous issues that were never on the table. I am grateful our colleagues have walked away from those demands and will finally let Congress act.”

President Donald Trump outlined his plan for further relief after this deal was completed and signed into law.

“After I sign this Bill, we will begin discussions on the next Legislative Initiative with fiscal relief to State/Local Governments for lost revenues from COVID 19, much needed Infrastructure Investments for Bridges, Tunnels, Broadband, Tax Incentives for Restaurants, Entertainment, Sports, and Payroll Tax Cuts to increase Economic Growth,” Trump tweeted.

Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland said that the House was expected to vote to approve the deal on Thursday.

