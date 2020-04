https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/bret-baier-asks-second-wave-coronavirus-fall-worse-first-wave-video/

So now the media pressing the prospect that the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the US in fall.

Bret Baier pushed the panic button today at the daily press briefing.

So now the media is going to make sure the public is thoroughly freaked out for the next nine months — over something that may or may not happen.

The media today really is the enemy of the American people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]