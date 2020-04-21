https://www.theblaze.com/news/bystander-shoots-robbery-suspect-fleeing-cops-on-foot-after-leading-them-in-wrong-way-vehicle-chase-on-interstate-highway

California law enforcement officials had been on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with attempting to rob Rocklin businesses over the weekend, KCRA-TV reported, adding that the suspect smashed his car into a nail salon and cellphone store.

On Monday evening, an officer in an unmarked Rocklin police car saw the suspect’s vehicle near Eureka Road and Interstate 80, KCRA said.

The chase is on

A patrol unit responded and tried pulling over the suspect, the station said — but no dice. The suspect drove off and led officers on a chase, KCRA reported.

California Highway Patrol took over the chase, which entered Sacramento County from Rocklin County, the station said. And then deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office got involved, and they said the suspect was seen at one point driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80, KCRA said.

The chase ended in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento County when the suspect exited the car and ran, the station said.

Armed homeowner taking no chances

A homeowner who was with his wife on their back patio said he feared for his life and shot the suspect, the sheriff’s office told KCRA.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, the sheriff’s office added to the station.

“It’s unclear at this time if the suspect had gained entry into the residence, or if he attempted to gain entry, or what the nature of that confrontation was with the homeowner,” Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding told KCRA. “But we do know that the homeowner fired at the suspect, striking him, and that he was transported to an area hospital.”

What happened to the homeowner?

The sheriff’s office told the station it’s too soon to determine if the homeowner could face charges, but at present investigators believe the shooting was in self-defense.

Anything else?

No law enforcement officers fired their weapons, and the homeowner wasn’t injured, the sheriff’s office added to KCRA.

Deputies also detained a passenger who was in the car with the suspect, the sheriff’s office told the station.

