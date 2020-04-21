https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trudeau-guncontrol-canadashooting/2020/04/21/id/964025

In the wake of a deadly shooting rampage that killed 23 people in Nova Scotia last weekend, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged to push for strict gun control legislation when the Canadian Parliament returns.

Trudeau pushed for increased gun control measures as an issue in his campaign. He said, “I can say that we were on the verge of introducing legislation to ban assault-style weapons across this country. It was interrupted when the pandemic caused Parliament to be suspended, but we have every intention of moving forward on that measure, and potentially other measures, when Parliament returns.”

Gabriel Wortman, 51, a denturist from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, wore a police uniform and altered his car to look like a police vehicle, when he began pulling people over and killing them. Details about the type of weapon used or his motivations have not been released. He was killed early Sunday in a confrontation with police in Halifax, ipolitics.ca noted.

It was the deadliest shooting in Canadian history, since the 1989 shooting when a gunman killed 14 women and himself at a school in Montreal.

“The tragedy in Nova Scotia simply reinforces and underlines how important it is for us to continue to move forward on strengthening gun control in this country,” Trudeau said.

In a letter to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, Trudeau wrote that his goals were to ban “all military-style assault rifles with an associated buyback program,” to “give municipalities the ability to further restrict or ban handguns,” to “strengthen safe storage laws,” and to “work to limit by regulation the glorification of violence in firearms marketing and sales,” among other control measures.

However, Rod Giltaca, chief executive of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, said, “Just shy of 24 hours past the tragedy in Nova Scotia, the gun-control lobby is leveraging this community’s suffering for their own political gain. No law in this country could have stopped a madman with this level of determination and resources.”

Blair promised action on gun control “as quickly as possible.”

