CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is officially out of his basement coronavirus quarantine.

The news anchor posted a video on his Instagram account Monday night where he documents emerging from his basement after spending three weeks away from his family as he fought off of the coronavirus.

He announced he was officially cleared by the CDC and able to head upstairs.

“This is what I’ve been dreaming of, literally, for weeks,” he said, as greeted his wife and kids.

Cuomo announced his tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31. He isolated himself in his basement and shared video updates on his fight against the virus.

He wasn’t the only one given a clean bill of health. He announced his wife also was cleared by the CDC on the social media video. She, too, was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“She doesn’t have a fever, she doesn’t have the symptoms anymore, she’s 7 days from quarantine,” Cuomo said.

He didn’t give his kids a hug, opting to give them a hello “hang 10” gesture from a distance.

“This is the dream, just to be back up here doing normal things,” he said.

He thanked his children for stepping up to help take care of things around the house while he and his wife were sick.

“So anyway, I’m back, let’s get after it,” he said as he signed off from the video.

