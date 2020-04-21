https://www.theblaze.com/news/cnn-stages-chris-cuomo-emerging-quarantine

On Monday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo “emerged” for the first time from his weekslong basement quarantine where he had been reportedly “riding out” the illness after he tested positive late last month — only that’s not what happened at all.

You may recall that Cuomo was spotted out and about walking with his family over Easter weekend apparently checking out some undeveloped property he had recently purchased. The property was in East Hampton, New York — a 30-minute drive from their home in Southampton.

While there, the reporter got into a heated confrontation with a cyclist who asked him why he was around other people after contracting the infectious disease.

“Your brother is the coronavirus czar, and you’re not even following his rules” about unnecessary travel, the cyclist said. Cuomo allegedly approached him “ranting and screaming” and the cyclist later filed a police report. Cuomo even confirmed the incident during a radio interview the following day.

Yet, despite all that, in a video clip Monday, CNN and Cuomo acted as if none of that ever happened.

“All right, here it is: the official reentry from the basement, cleared by [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” Cuomo said as he walked up the stairs. “This is what I’ve been dreaming of literally for weeks.”

“Here’s the very moment [Chris Cuomo] emerged from his basement, where he’s been riding out coronavirus for the last several weeks,” the official Cuomo Prime Time Twitter account wrote in the video caption.

CNN even posted the video on its website, saying, “Chris Cuomo says he has been cleared to end his self-quarantine in his basement, a day he has been dreaming of for weeks.”

“This is the dream, just to be back up here doing normal things,” Cuomo added in the home video.

What’s going on here? Are we all getting pranked? Is Cuomo hallucinating? So many questions.

The Washington Examiner asked, “did Cuomo ‘dream’ of this moment before or after his 30-minute jaunt to East Hampton?”

Several on social media also piled on after the clip posted.

TheBlaze’s Jessica Fletcher wrote: “Was this when you emerged before you went to the Hamptons or when you came back and hung out for a few more days and then re-emerged?”

Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson added: “This video, like everything CNN broadcasts, is fake news propaganda.”

