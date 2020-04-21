https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/coca-cola-ceo-lifting-lockdowns-businesses-might-not-stick/

(CNBC) — Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey said Tuesday that easing restrictions on business during the coronavirus pandemic needs to be done with an understanding it may not last.

“We shouldn’t assume that each step forward is permanent necessarily,” Quincey said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”

People must recognize that the economic restart must be done in phases, Quincey said, “and also be cognizant that there could be steps backward in some countries as the virus flares up again.”

