https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/comrade-de-blasios-snitch-line-inundated-dick-pics-hitler-memes-people-flipping-bird/

Well, this wasn’t supposed to happen!

Last week socialist New York City Mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters New York City will not reopen until July or August AT THE EARLIEST!

That ought to be good for business!

Then on Saturday the commie mayor released a video encouraging his serfdom to snitch on their neighbors for breaking social distancing rules.

This is straight out of the Marxist playbook.

How do you report places that aren’t enforcing social distancing? It’s simple: just snap a photo and text it to 311-692. #AskMyMayor pic.twitter.com/WQdCcVf1Rl — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 18, 2020

TRENDING: DEVASTATING! Trump Campaign Releases BEST VIDEO AD of the Year – “Let Them Eat Ice Cream” (VIDEO)

But instead of snitching Comrade De Blasio’s snitch line has been inundated with dick pics, Hitler memes and people flipping him the bird!

The New York Post reported:

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s critics let him know how they really felt about him ordering New Yorkers to snitch on each other for violating social-distancing rules — by flooding his new tip line with crank complaints including “dick pics” and people flipping the bird, The Post has learned. Photos of extended middle fingers, the mayor dropping the Staten Island groundhog and news coverage of him going to the gym have all been texted to a special tip line that de Blasio announced Saturday, according to screenshots posted on Twitter. One user sent the message “We will fight this tyrannical overreach!” to the service and got an automated message that in part said, “Hello, and thank you for texting NYC311.” Social-distancing complaints surge in NYC after de Blasio’s call for tips

“F–k you!” replied @Morgan******, along with a meme showing Adolf Hitler and the words “TO THOSE TURNING IN YOUR NEIGHBORS AND LOCAL BUSINESSES — YOU DID THE REICH THING.”

Hat Tip Amy for pic



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

