https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/covid-19-survivor-chris-cuomo-cnn-pretend-just-left-basement-berating-bicyclist-easter-sunday/

Poor Chris Cuomo.

The CNN host was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 31. The brave talking head locked himself in his basement to protect his family from the virus, which is less deadly than the flu. And — so heroic — he continued to do his daily show, at one point blasting President Trump for pushing “bullshit.”

But now, in a development that means the world is going to be OK after all, Cuomo has emerged from his basement quarantine zone.

And, of course, Cuomo had the whole thing filmed and posted it on social media.

TRENDING: DEVASTATING! Trump Campaign Releases BEST VIDEO AD of the Year – “Let Them Eat Ice Cream” (VIDEO)

“All right, here it is, the official re-entry from the basement, ” he said. “This is what I’ve been dreaming of literally for weeks,” said Cuomo as he walked up the stairs from his basement. “This is the dream. Just to be back up here doing normal things.”

Here’s the very moment @ChrisCuomo emerged from his basement, where he’s been riding out coronavirus for the last several weeks. pic.twitter.com/tugkXCGZD7 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 21, 2020

The video was (apparently) intended to make viewers think that Cuomo had been in the basement lo these last 21 days (and CNN viewers will believe just about anything).

But Cuomo had broken his “self-isolation” at least once before, traveling to his under-construction home in the East-Hamptons on Easter Sunday.

How do we know that? Because he got into an altercation with a resident there, who was riding by on his bicycle, and later ranted about it.

On Easter, Cuomo berated the bicyclists, later calling him a “jackass, loser, fat-tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bullshit to me” on his Sirius-XM radio show.

The New York Post tracked down the bicyclist.

“‘Sometimes he’s scary stupid,’ the East Hampton man, who asked to only be identified by his first name, David, said of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s little brother,” said The Post.

David told The Post he was stunned that Cuomo verbally attacked him the way he did. The 65-year-old longtime resident said he was just out for a bike ride before Easter dinner when he spotted who he thought was Chris Cuomo on property he says the CNN anchor bought in East Hampton last year. The acreage is still being developed; a steel frame for its future house is all that’s up at the moment, David said. David said Cuomo was with his wife, another woman and three kids who were playing around on the property. The resident said he stopped and sat on his bike “well over a hundred feet” from the property. “I just looked and said, ‘Is that Chris Cuomo? Isn’t he supposed to be quarantined?’”

David told The Post that a woman who looks like Cuomo’s wife walked up and said to him, “May I help you?” “I’m riding my bike,” he said, then asked why Cuomo was not still in quarantine.

That’s when Cuomo came over, said the man, The Post said.

“He said, ‘Who the hell are you?! I can do what I want!’” David said. “He just ranted, screaming, ‘I’ll find out who you are!’ “I said to him, ‘Your brother is the coronavirus czar, and you’re not even following his rules — unnecessary travel,’” the resident said. “He just began to boil more. He said, ‘This is not the end of this. You’ll deal with this later. We will meet again.’ If that’s not a threat, I don’t know what is,” David said.

The irony is rich. Cuomo has been telling viewers from the basement of his multi-million-dollar house to stay in — all while drawing his hefty paycheck — but then going out whenever he wants, even though he is carrying the virus.

After his emergence, he wrote on Twitter: “Please think about others.”

So pathetic. And, to borrow a phrase from the president, “fake news.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

