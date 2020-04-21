https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dagen-mcdowell-goes-off-democrats-holding-relief-small-businesses-video/

Dagen McDowell is a FOX Business Network personality who frequently appears on the panel show ‘The Five’ on FOX News.

On Monday she was asked her opinion about Democrats stalling efforts to get relief to small businesses and she did not hold back.

She made the case that Democrats should never talk about supporting small business owners again, and she has a point.

The Blaze has details:

TRENDING: DEVASTATING! Trump Campaign Releases BEST VIDEO AD of the Year – “Let Them Eat Ice Cream” (VIDEO)

‘There is shame to go around!’ — Dagen McDowell excoriates Democrats for small business relief debacle Dagen McDowell went into an impassioned rant against Democrats who were claiming that the coronavirus stimulus funds were being funneled into red states and not helping Democrat majority states… “These are people, these are family businesses that are flat on their backs, and these people don’t know how they’re going to stay open because the Democrats were playing politics with a reload and a refresh and a refill of this small business paycheck protection program,” said McDowell. “Seven days before that program ran out of money, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) put in front of the Democrats a 25 line bill just for the money. And what did they do? They dragged their feet,” she said. “So any time any one of these Democrats ever says ‘small businesses’ and they’re gonna tell you how important they are to the fabric of America, those two words should be preceded with ‘go to hell small businesses!’ ‘cuz that’s that you did!”

See the clip below:

“Democrats were playing politics with a reload and a refreshing and a refill of this small business #PaycheckProtectionProgram … so every time anyone of these Democrats ever says ‘small businesses’ … those 2 words should be proceeded with the ‘go to hell.’” – @dagenmcdowell pic.twitter.com/rM5NxIQMy5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 20, 2020

Here’s the full segment:

[embedded content]

McDowell has been addressing this issue on Twitter as well:

Wells Fargo based in YOUR STATE only arranged $120 MILLION in paycheck loans before the fund ran out. The BIGGEST banks, JPMorganChase + BofA too, dragged their feet the first 10 days of PPP. You should be PRAISING the small community banks for hustling + doing the right thing! https://t.co/dvogOz7YIg — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) April 20, 2020

She’s right.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

