President Donald Trump promoted his long-serving aide Dan Scavino to Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, the White House announced on Tuesday.

Scavino has long held the title of Director of Social Media and Assistant to the President, but the new title reflects his ongoing role in day to day communications for the White House.

Scavino’s institutional knowledge of White House operations will assist the new team of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah — brought in by the new White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“Dan has been one of the President’s most trusted and important aides from the very beginning and will surely continue to excel in his newly elevated role,” Andy Surabian told Breitbart News in reaction to the news. “The White House and the American people are lucky to have him working on their behalf!”

Scavino is one of Trump’s “originals” – the term the president uses to describe staffers who worked for him prior to winning his campaign for president.

He remains the longest-serving and one of the most loyal staffers in the White House that started working for Trump as a golf caddy when he was 16.

Scavino works with the president daily on his social media strategy, especially on Twitter where the president has 77.9 followers, routinely upending news cycles with a single tweet.

Sacavino also serves as a conduit from the high-energy internet culture of Trump fans to the president. Former White House communications director Hope Hicks once described Scavino as “the conductor of the Trump Train,” to the New York Times.

Scavino is unique in Washington for ignoring media requests for comment after joining the president at the White House, despite being the subject of several media profiles. Scavino has been described as the “Secretary of Offense” by the New York Times and the “ultimate insider” by Politico.

The president praised Scavino in a 2019 Politico profile.

“He can really be a very good sounding board,” Trump said. “A lot of common sense. He’s got a good grasp.”

