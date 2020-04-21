https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/doctor-sues-alleged-covid-19-cover/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A doctor was one of three New York residents who filed a class action lawsuit against the World Health Organization, claiming it misled the public about the coronavirus pandemic.

The WHO has faced complaints from the United States for amplifying Chinese claims regarding the virus and for opposing President Trump’s initial efforts for containment. As a result, President Trump, who accused the WHO of disseminating “misinformation,” froze American funding to the organization, earlier this month.

The suit, filed Monday in the federal court in White Plains, also accuses the global health organization of gross negligence in allegedly covering for China and its initial response to the spreading illness.

