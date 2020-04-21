https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/google-hillary-clintons-bleachbit-emails-judicial-watch-subpoenas-google-hillarys-state-department-emails/

Graphic via Judicial Watch

Does Google have Hillary Clinton’s BleachBit emails?

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch subpoenaed Google for Hillary Clinton’s ‘missing’ State Department emails.

Recall, it was Judicial Watch that blew the story wide open about Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server while she was the head of the Department of State.

Paul Combetta, Hillary Clinton’s IT specialist who took care of the Platte River Networks server, used a Google account to transfer all of her emails from a laptop to the server.

TRENDING: DEVASTATING! Trump Campaign Releases BEST VIDEO AD of the Year – “Let Them Eat Ice Cream” (VIDEO)

Combetta then used BleachBit to erase tens of thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Judicial Watch is now looking to get their hands on Hillary’s emails through Google.

If you use Gmail, you know that Google holds your messages seemingly forever. Could it be doing the same with Hillary Clinton’s elusive emails? We’ll find out. We have served a subpoena, authorized by a DC federal court, on Google to produce all Clinton emails from a Google account believed to contain former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails. Platte River Networks’ IT specialist Paul Combetta reportedly used the Google account to transfer Clinton’s emails from a laptop to a Platte River server, then used BleachBit to remove any traces of the emails from the laptop. Our subpoena seeks all Clinton emails from her time at State, January 21, 2009, to February 1, 2013. Google is requested to produce the emails by May 13.

Watch Tom Fitton discuss Judicial Watch’s subpoena:

[embedded content]

You can support Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch by clicking here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

