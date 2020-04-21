http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pMVDk20gfmw/

Donald Trump vowed that Harvard would be expected to pay back their $8.7 million in federal aid received from coronavirus rescue funds.

“Harvard’s going to pay back the money,” Trump said bluntly during the White House press briefing.

Harvard received a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program passed as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, even though it already has a $41 billion endowment fund. The PPP loans are ultimately forgiven by the federal government, provided they keep their employees.

That prompted criticism of the program, which was rushed forward in Congress to help support small businesses.

But publicly traded companies received loans from the bill, which was not the intent of the law.

Shake Shack returned their $10 million loan after backlash, but other chains such as Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Potbelly sandwiches also received over $10 million in funds.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin criticized the businesses for taking advantage of a program that was intended for small business.

He said that a FAQ would be released by the Treasury Department to help limit loans to big companies.

“I’m asking people to remember the intent of this money was for businesses that needed the money,” he said. “Not big public companies that have access to capital.”

