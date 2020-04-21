http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AaSDPMyRHlM/

President Donald Trump on Tuesday questioned a CNN report that Kim Jong-un’s health is reportedly in “grave danger” following a surgery.

“With CNN, they come out with a report — I don’t put too much credence in it,” Trump said.

Trump did not confirm or deny the report but said that he does not know if the reports are true.

The president expressed concerns for Kim’s health after meeting him on three different occasions to negotiate a peace deal with North Korea.

“I wish him well,” Trump said. “If he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, that’s a very serious condition.”

Reports from South Korean officials claim the reports on Kim Jong-un’s failing health are “not true.”

President Trump argued that the United States would have likely been at war with North Korea if Hillary Clinton had been elected president.

“I’ve said it many times, if somebody else were in this position, we would have been right now at war with North Korea,” he said. “And we are not at war and we’re nowhere close to war with North Korea.”

