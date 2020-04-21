https://www.dailywire.com/news/ex-clinton-official-slams-trump-for-planning-to-shut-down-country-to-new-immigrants

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who served during President Bill Clinton’s second term in office, appeared on MSNBC on Tuesday amidst the coronavirus pandemic and widespread job losses, and blasted President Trump for closing down the country — to new immigrants.

“Well, I’m stunned. I really do think that the statue of liberty is weeping. It is un-American,” Albright told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell, who asked the former secretary of state to give her perspective “as an immigrant to this country.”

“I am a grateful American, and I do think that immigrants want to help participate and make a difference,” said Albright. “I think he did it for political reasons, I think he wants to kind of shut down America, which as far as I’m concerned, is un-American.”

During his Fox News opening segment on Tuesday evening, Tucker Carlson slammed Albright and suggested that she was making a livelihood from “selling out the country.”

“She’s now appalled by the notion of cutting immigration during the worst unemployment crisis of our lifetimes,” said Carlson, who played a segment of the former Clinton administration official appearing on MSNBC.

“Got that? It’s un-American to act in the economic interest of Americans. That’s Madeline Albright’s position,” said Carlson.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, the Trump administration has not finalized the draft of the executive order, but the president remarked in a press conference that the ban would apply to new green card applicants, but not to anyone looking to enter the country on a temporary basis. The executive order would apply for two months, and Trump has indicated it could be reassessed or extended after that based on economic factors.

In response to the press conference, Carlson appeared to put the Trump administration on notice over the substance of the executive order. Although the Fox News host acknowledged that the order could still change, Carlson suggested that Democrats who were panicking over the order, such as Beto O’Rourke, “needn’t have worried.”

“But the ban will not apply to those entering the United States on a temporary basis, and that means this will not affect guest workers. That’s an awful lot of exception,” said Carlson. “Every year, our government hands out 80,000 non-agricultural guest worker visas, as well as 85,000 H1B visas, and hundreds of thousands of Ag-worker visas.”

“The purpose of this title-wave of immigration has nothing to do with what advocates of immigration claim immigration is for,” said Carlson. “There’s only one point in handing out hundreds of thousands of these visas to foreign nationals, and it’s to placate big business.”

The Washington Post reports that the executive order has not yet been finalized, but could be signed as early as Wednesday.

