CORONAVIRUS expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the U.S. needs to increase its testing capacity by up to three times in order to give an idea of how bad the country’s outbreak is.

His comments on Good Morning America came as he cautioned against opening the nation up too soon, while protesters across the country call for the end of coronavirus lockdowns.

Dr. Fauci said on Good Morning America the U.S. needs to increase its testing capacity by two or three times

Colorado protesters call for lockdowns to endCredit: AFP or licensors

“We’re only doing 1.5 to 2 million a week,” the National Institute of Health Director said of coronavirus tests in the U.S. “We really need to get up to at least maybe two times that, three times that.”

“We certainly going to need more,” he added.

As different kinds of tests are being pushed out across the nation, many have hoped that antibody tests – which show that a person may have already been infected and have some immunity against the virus – may help U.S. workers get back to their jobs and out of lockdowns.

The Coronavirus Task Force expert warned, however, that not enough is known about happens when someone has antibodies in their system.

“There really is a lot of misunderstanding about antibody tests,” Fauci said.

“It’s saying whether you were exposed, infected, and recovered from that infection.

“The problem is that these are tests that need to be validated and calibrated… but the problem is a lot of tests don’t do that,” he added.

Although antibody tests can show who may have been infected, Fauci added that just knowing someone has had the virus does not give enough information on if or how long they may be immune to COVID-19.

“We do not know exactly what an antibody title means,” Fauci said.

Fauci said right now, the U.S. is doing around 1.5 million to 2 million COVID-19 tests per week

‘If you jump the gun, and go into a situation where you have a big spike you’re going to set yourself back,’ Fauci told Good Morning AmericaCredit: Good Morning America

Protesters in Washington call for the end of coronavirus lockdownsCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Dr. Fauci speaks at a Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White HouseCredit: AP:Associated Press

“There’s a reasonable assumption that when you have an antibody that you are protected against re-infection, but that has not been proven for this particular virus,” he said.

He added that with other viruses, antibodies have been proven to show some immunity.

Fauci said therefore, it’s a “reasonable assumption” to think that COVID-19 antibodies would mean some level of immunity for the coronavirus.

“But we don’t know how long that protection – if it exists – lasts,” Fauci cautioned.

“Is it one month, three months, six months, a year?” he questioned of the possible immunity time frame.

He added at this point, there’s not enough data to show what exactly antibody tests would mean for the nation.

“If you have an antibody test.. Unless that test has been validated and you can show there’s a correlation between the antibody and infection, it’s an assumption to say this is something we can work with,” he said.

“There’s still a ways to go with that,” he added.

He added that with protests happening in states across the nation as people call for the end of virus lockdowns, that opening the U.S. too early could backfire.

“I think.. The message is that clearly this is something that is hurting from the standpoint of economics, from the standpoint of things that have nothing to do with the virus,” Fauci said of the protests.

“But unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery economically is not going to happen,” Fauci said.

Many experts – including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – have warned that ending lockdowns too soon could be detrimental, costing hundreds of thousands of lives.

“If you jump the gun, and go into a situation where you have a big spike you’re going to set yourself back,” Fauci warned.

Fauci stands next to President Trump at a White House press briefingCredit: AP:Associated Press

“So as painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening, it’s going to backfire. That’s the problem,” Fauci said.

As of Monday, coronavirus cases in the U.S. soared past 759,000.

More than 40,000 Americans have died of the virus, as 95 percent of America remains under lockdowns due to social distancing stay-at-home orders.

