If you’re a gun owner, what would you do after a gun incident?
Unfortunately, the justice system can be biased against gun owners.
“Imagine this: It’s 4:30 AM. You are inside a Smoke Shop and all of a sudden three burglars with masks on storm into the store. You have a gun next to you. Fearing for your safety, you fire a few rounds at the would-be robbers. Then the police show up and drag you off in cuffs, and treat the burglars like the victims…He’s now fighting multiple criminal charges after being the victim of a robbery. And he’s still sitting in jail.”
In this crazy world, you can be arrested and charged and treated like the bad guy.
If that happened, how would you find a pro-Second Amendment lawyer?
How would you pay for lawyers’ fees?
How would you post a bond to get out of jail?
Watch this video about Kerri Anne McGrath, a woman who did everything right defending herself and still got arrested. In the video below, she says, “It threw me back how quickly I turned from victim to bad guy because all I was trying to do was defend myself.”
[embedded content]
Fortunately, Kerri Anne had a membership with the US Concealed Carry Association. Her USCCA membership gave her access to a crisis response team. They put her in touch with a pro-Second Amendment lawyer and paid for her lawyer fees.
Her membership with the USCCA also would have paid for her bail bond and any defense expenses if she were formally charged.
USCCA was the first call Kerri Anne made after her gun incident, and you can tell in that video how grateful she was: “If it wasn’t for the USCCA, I probably would have been in prison.”
With your membership, you get:
– 24/7/365 Critical Response Team On Call
– Your Choice of Criminal Defense Attorney
– Up-Front Funding for Criminal Defense & Bail Bonds
– Protection for Use of All Legal Weapons
In addition to legal protection, joining the USCCA provides you:
– A subscription to Concealed Carry Magazine
– CCW Reciprocity Map With Permit Expiration Reminders
– Member-Only USCCA App Features
– Weekly updates on news, changing laws and gear reviews
– 10 Lifesaving Checklists
– And much more…
Here’s a note from Tim Schmidt, President of the USCCA:
Don’t leave your life, your family and your financial future to chance. Take one minute to read what I have to say and uncover the secret to protecting your family with complete confidence…
I need to ask you a really important question:
Do you have $50,000 or more in the bank, right now, to cover the massive legal fees you’ll have to pay up front after a self-defense incident?
I know I sure don’t….
Now let me ask you one more question:
Are you willing to give up your life, career and everything you’ve worked hard for to prove your innocence?
It may sound far-fetched, but every day thousands of good, law-abiding Americans find themselves in this exact situation…
That’s why if you’re serious about protecting everything you care about, you need to have a plan.
A plan that keeps you out of jail.
A plan that gets you back to your family.
A plan that lets you protect everything you care about with confidence.
Even if you just have a gun in your home, you need to have someone who knows exactly what they’re doing on your side…
That’s why over 325,000 responsibly armed Americans already trust the USCCA to be there for them the INSTANT they need it…
Join now by activating the powerful education, training and legal protection of your USCCA Membership and you’ll get a special bonus: complete peace of mind.
Don’t leave your life, family and financial future to chance…
Let the USCCA be the deep pockets you need the moment you need someone you can trust to have your back…
Take care and stay safe,
Tim Schmidt, President | USCCA
The USCCA provides three tiers of membership for every comfort level and budget:
– Gold Membership $22/mo
– Platinum Membership $30/mo
– Elite Membership $47/mo