Just so you know — these “experts” are making it up as they go along.

And these experts are going to destroy the US economy based on total guesses and hysterical predictions.

On March 15, 2020 Dr Anthony Fauci told Jon Karl on ABC that the US could expect up to 21 million coronavirus hospitalizations and up to 1.7 million coronavirus deaths.

On Sunday March 29, 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci suddenly downgraded his worst case scenario to 100,000 to 200,000 US coronavirus deaths.

And then the so-called “experts” lowered their estimated US coronavirus fatalities to 60,000.

America got punked.

Now this…

There was an coronavirus outbreak aboard the French aircraft carrier De Gaulle. So far, nearly 60% of the crew have tested positive for the virus. However, no deaths and only eight hospitalizations have been reported. This suggests the virus is losing its potency or it never was that lethal to begin with. And it may also be due to better treatment for coronavirus cases.

