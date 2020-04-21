https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/georgia-governor-wants-reopen-movie-theaters-next-week-big-chains-may-not-go-along/

(CNBC) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will allow movie theaters in his state to reopen starting April 27, but it’s not looking like that many will.

Major theater chains like AMC and Cinemark aren’t going to be able to flick a switch and open their doors for business, Eric Wold, analyst at B. Riley FBR Research, wrote in a research note Tuesday.

Large cinema companies have furloughed or laid off almost all employees and locations across the U.S. have been shutdown since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It would be difficult for them to staff, train and open in the next week, Wold said.

