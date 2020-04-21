https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/493894-gop-senator-proposes-amendment-to-paycheck-protection-program

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said on Tuesday that he’s offering an amendment to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that he wants to get included in a forthcoming deal that would provide new small-business aid.

“Unfortunately, millions of taxpayer dollars are not making it to the small businesses truly in need. As Congress comes to a final agreement, I am urging my colleagues to make two critical reforms that I am fighting for,” Scott said in a statement.

Scott’s proposed changes to the program would require a business to demonstrate a “substantial reduction in revenue” due to the coronavirus in order to qualify for the Paycheck Protection Program, which was intended to provide loans and grants to businesses with fewer than 500 employees.

Congress set “borrower requirements” for the program contained in last month’s $2.2 trillion coronavirus package, including that businesses have to make a “good faith certification” that the “uncertainty of the current economic conditions” make the loan necessary to support “ongoing operations.”

But lawmakers have fumed over reports that large chain hotels and restaurants have been able to qualify for the small-business assistance because of an exemption that let them apply as long as one location did not have more than 500 employees.

“My amendment makes sure PPP loans will only be available to businesses that show a substantial reduction in revenue due to the Coronavirus. We shouldn’t be sending taxpayer money to businesses that haven’t been harmed by this crisis and we need to ensure funding goes to the businesses truly impacted,” Scott said on Tuesday.

Scott’s amendment will also require that lenders offer the PPP loans “on a first-come, first-served basis, without regard to whether the eligible recipient is a new or existing customer of the lender or has otherwise conducted business with the lender.”

In the initial confusion amid the rollout of the program, some banks provided loans only to existing customers, throwing financial help for other businesses into limbo.

Congressional negotiators and the Trump administration are on the precipice of an agreement that would provide hundreds of billions of new funding for the PPP program, as well as an expected $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing.

Congressional negotiators and the Trump administration are on the precipice of an agreement that would provide hundreds of billions of new funding for the PPP program, as well as an expected $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and GOP Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who are both members of Republican leadership, have predicted that the agreement will pass during a brief Senate session scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Because leadership is trying to pass the agreement by unanimous consent — a move that allows them to avoid having to bring senators back to Washington, D.C., during the coronavirus — any one senator will be able to block passage of any deal.

Asked if Scott would allow the deal to pass if it did not include his amendment, a spokeswoman said that the senator “has spoken to the negotiators and continues to look for any avenue to include it in the final package – which he looks forward to seeing soon.”

No senator has threatened to stall the legislation.

–This report was updated at 12:53 p.m.

