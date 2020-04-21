https://www.dailywire.com/news/hannity-unloads-on-nyt-columnist-who-falsely-blamed-him-for-man-who-died-of-coronavirus

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped left-wing New York Times columnist Ginia Bellfante on Monday night after she falsely accused Hannity of being responsible for the death of a man who died from the coronavirus after he took a trip on a cruise.

Bellfante claimed that the man, who was a fan of Hannity, decided to go on a trip because she claimed that Hannity downplayed the virus.

As previously reported by The Daily Wire, Bellfante’s claims wilted under further examination as the timeline she used to accuse Hannity contradicted the timeline of events and a tweet from her revealed she herself did not take the virus seriously at the time.

First, we just witnessed more blatant, malicious, deception, smears, lies, besmirchment from the mob and the media. Look at this article in the New York Times, it is entitled a beloved bar owner was skeptical about the virus then took a cruise.

Times columnist while this woman’s name is Ginia Bellfante, pretty much all but accused yours truly of murder. The story featured a well liked New York bar owner. His name was Joe Joyce apparently an avid fan of Fox News.

First, I want to stop though my heart I want to extend my sympathy to Mr. Joyce’s friends, so well-liked apparently, his family his loved ones and Mr. Joyce apparently was a very special person. I’m sure this is very hard on all of them and so many other people that are dealing with what the president rightly calls an invisible enemy. It is an enemy.

Now, The Times claimed that because of something I said in early March, March 9th to be exact, well Joyce decided it would be okay to take a cruise to Spain. Now they claim he ultimately contracted coronavirus, didn’t quite tie it to the cruise completely, and sadly he passed away.

Now this is where the New York Times slander begins. In order to smear yours truly, they literally this woman exploited a man’s tragic death, she willingly, maliciously, purposefully, took something I said completely out of context and as proven by all my past statements that the New York Times was very well aware of.

And it gets worse, the remarks that she used, yeah they were from March the 9th, again taken out of context, it was also 8 days after Mr. Joyce embarked on his cruise. Those are the remarks she referred to in her slanderous piece. That is slander, that is libel, and forget about me in all of this.

Politicizing a tragedy, this New York Times so-called writer, reporter, whatever she is, has added to the pain and suffering of a family that deserves better. This was all done to vilify this program in this channel and that’s not all.

As a reporter Joel Pollak of Breitbart and then multiple outlets to their credit pointed out, that when The New York Times got caught spreading the lie, in other words, whoops he already took the cruise, yeah we messed that up. What they did is, they didn’t make a correction, they didn’t highlight a change, they just tried to sneak it in a stealth edit in the article. In other words, to include a more accurate timeline considering they botched it the first time and by the way that completely contradicted the entire thesis of their article.

A real journalist, a real newspaper would admit that they were wrong, issue an apology, issue a correction. In an interesting way their stealth edit is nothing but an admission of their guilt and an example how they tried to cover up their smear, their slander, their lies, and everything else.

Ms. Bellfante, she’s a hack, she works for a disgraceful organization, the same people that lied Russia, Russia, and impeach, impeach, Ukraine, Ukraine, and Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh. Same people that protected Clinton, that protected Comey, the deep state and that never investigated the biggest abuse of power corruption scandal in history because they were too busy spreading conspiracy theories and more hoaxes and by the way yet another example of beyond journalist malfeasance here, they’re culpable and quietly editing the content when they are caught red-handed.

And by the way, that’s not where the story ends it gets worse for them. On February 27, 3 days before Mr. Joyce decided to go on his cruise, the same New York Times hack that tried to blame me for his death Ginia Bellfante, she tweeted this: “I fundamentally don’t understand the panic: incidence of the disease is declining in China. Virus is not deadly in vast majority of cases. Production and so on will slow down and will obviously rebound.”

Okay, that is the type of behavior, by the way save New York Times, five or six days after the president put the travel ban in effect, that would be the same New York Times that saidwho says it’s not safe to travel to China? Uh-huh. Bad advice there too.

This is the kind of rampant hypocrisy, negligent behavior, that is so widespread. This is the 99% of the mob and the media and I call him a mob for a reason, they are nothing but state-run print, state-run TV, they are the allies of all things radical democratic socialists and extremists.

Tonight their pattern of misconduct can be broken down into three categories, let’s look at one. The New York Times played down, they ignored the virus. Number two, they politicize the virus. They used it to call the president a racist with the travel ban and they accused the president, Fox News, yours truly, this program, of not taking the virus seriously enough. They were given all the evidence to the contrary.

For more details let’s look at our comprehensive timeline: New York Times January 8 they report ‘there is no evidence that the new virus is readily spread by humans.’ Okay, keep in mind in January China was involved in a massive cover-up in the information that we were getting was full of lies, completely inaccurate. January 14th, World Health Organization, remember them, we pay those bills, Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission. January 15th COVID-19, well remember, it wasn’t even on Nancy Pelosi’s radar. Top Democrat in the country is all smiles, she’s doing the selfies, giving away pens, signing off on her big impeachment stunt with commemorative everything, but only a week later January 21st, the first case January 21st, the first case of coronavirus in the US, on that very same day even America’s top experts, who I have a ton of respect for, he has spent a life he has saved lives all throughout his career, he didn’t understand it either, he was being lied to to.

Doctor Fauci, said this is not a major threat to the people of the United States. January 26, Fauci reiterated the virus is ‘very, very low risk to the United States.’ I’m not attacking doctor Fauci, he was working with Chinese lies as spread by the World Health Organization and of course I had him on my show on January 27.

…