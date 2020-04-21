https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/go-corrupt-warns-people-get-used-new-way-living-continued-lockdowns/

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director from the Western Pacific Dr. Takeshi Kasai

WHO Regional Director from the Western Pacific Dr. Takeshi Kasai warned today that people will need to get used to “a new way of living” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WHO played down the virus parroting China or several weeks earlier this year which allowed the virus to spread globally earlier this year. The WHO even claimed the virus could not be spread from human-to-human contact.

And now the WHO is telling the world to get used to it!

The Mirror reported:

The World Health Organization has warned that a “new way of living” will be needed until a coronavirus vaccine is ready. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO’s regional director for the Western Pacific, has said that lifting lockdown measures too quickly will leave countries vulnerable to new surges of infections. The body has urged governments to lift social distancing measures gradually, to keep the deadly bug in check. Speaking at an online press conference, Dr Kasai added that no country is safe from a potentially overwhelming outbreak if Covid-19 is still circulating. As a result, ordinary people’s lives and health systems will both need to adapt because of the global pandemic.

