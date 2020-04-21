https://www.theblaze.com/steve-deace/sweden
Monday, BlazeTVs Steve Deace presented a solid month of data that highlighlted Sweden’s approach to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as having a higher success rate than surrounding countries.
Deace explained that despite backlash from talking heads, Sweden had dramatically lowered its COVID-19 death rate while the UK is still seeing an increase.
Watch the video below for the full story.
[embedded content]
Here’s Why the Panic Peddlers Stopped Talking About Sweden | Steve Deace Show
youtu.be
Want more from Steve Deace?
To enjoy more of Steve’s take on national politics, Christian worldview and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.