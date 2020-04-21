https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/horrible-liberal-lawmaker-jayapal-worried-democrats-not-getting-enough-socialist-goodies-package-fund-small-businesses/

Democrat lawmakers are grumbling about not getting enough socialist priorities in the new package to fund American small businesses.

Socialist Rep. Primila Jayapal (D-WA) went online yesterday in a conference call with fellow socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and spoke out against funding small businesses until Democrats stuff the package with socialist goodies.

Republicans just wanted more money for the program.

Democrats want more goodies.



Never, ever forget what they are doing to small businesses in the US.

WATCH → Democrat Rep. Jayapal says she’s worried about “giving away leverage” by supporting more aid for small businesses to pay their employees. American workers are losing their jobs. Small businesses are closing permanently. This is about people’s livelihoods, not leverage. pic.twitter.com/Fky7BUTtBp — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 21, 2020

Hat Tip Steve Scalise

