A shocking video has shown how the world’s biggest flying bird landed on a woman’s balcony and tried to eat her toy poodle dogs by snapping its beak at the glass.

In the clip, a pair of condors that have been left hungry by the departure of people from local streets size up the pooches in a penthouse apartment in Chile.

The dogs can be seen yapping excitedly at the gigantic birds on the other side of the glass, while they, in turn, seem equally interested in the fluffy pooches.

At one point, a hungry bird tries to bite one of the animals but is foiled by the glass windows – which remain closed the whole time.

The cute dogs seem totally unaware of the threat and wag their tails excitedly as if it is a game.

Initially posted on TikTok by user Gabriela Leonard, the clip was widely shared by Spanish media which said that it took place in the city of Las Condes.

The impressive size of the Andean Condor pair is clearly shown in the video as the birds prowl around the side of the apartment looking for a way to reach the dogs.

Although they prefer to eat carrion, Andean condors have been noted to sometimes hunt small, live animals, such as rodents, birds, and rabbits.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies them as Near Threatened in their red list and it is the largest flying bird in the world in terms of combined measurements of weight and wingspan – which can stretch to an incredible 3.3 metres (10 feet 10 inches).

It has distinctive white feathers around black plumage and its bald head can change colour depending on its emotional state.

The birds are scavengers used to clearing up leftover food dumped by humans and were hungry and struggling to survive in the city as people stayed at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to local media.

It is also speculated that the pair are a breeding couple – Andean Condors mate for life and can live for more than 50 years.

