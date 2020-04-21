https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/north-koreas-kim-jong-un-incapacitated/

(CNBC) — U.S. intelligence indicates that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un recently had cardiovascular surgery, NBC News reported Tuesday, citing American officials.

The intelligence also suggests that Kim could be incapacitated, NBC added, citing some of those officials.

The update came after the South Korean currency, the won, took a hit following an unconfirmed report that Kim was seriously ill. Kim has been out of public view for several days, according to officials cited by NBC.

