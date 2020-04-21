http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/t80UAQU1bEQ/

Ivanka Trump fired back at Joe Biden on Tuesday after he declared Dr. Anthony Fauci should be the “only person” to speak about coronavirus in the Trump administration.

“We’d all be better off if the only person we heard from from the White House was Dr. Fauci,” Biden told Milwaukee’s TMJ4.

“Dr. Birx is an Army Colonel and a subject matter expert who has dedicated her life to fighting infectious diseases,” Trump responded on Twitter. “Why shouldn’t she be able to speak?”

Dr. Birx is an Army Colonel and a subject matter expert who has dedicated her life to fighting infectious diseases. Why shouldn’t she also be able to speak? “Joe Biden: Dr. Anthony Fauci should be ‘only person’ public hears from during COVID-19 crisis”https://t.co/K8AsHJLtdA — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 21, 2020

According to Birx’s biography, she worked for the federal government during the Obama-Biden administration:

From 2005-2014, Ambassador Birx served successfully as the Director of CDC’s Division of Global HIV/AIDS (DGHA), which is part of the agency’s Center for Global Health. As DGHA Director, she utilized her leadership ability, superior technical skills, and infectious passion to achieve tremendous public health impact. She successfully led the implementation of CDC’s PEPFAR programs around the world and managed an annual budget of more than $1.5 billion. Ambassador Birx was responsible for all of the agency’s global HIV/AIDS activities, including providing oversight to more than 400 staff at headquarters, over 1,500 staff in the field, and more than 45 country and regional offices in Africa, Asia, Caribbean, and Latin America.

In 2011, “Ambassador Birx received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the African Society for Laboratory Medicine,” according to her biography.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

