(NEW YORK POST) — Brooklyn yeshivas are operating in the shadows to avoid coronavirus lockdown restrictions, according to a report.
The Orthodox Jewish schools are continuing to hold classes in private apartments and in locked buildings throughout Williamsburg, a source told The Forward.
A parent told the publication that their child was attending classes despite Mayor de Blasio’s prohibition on gatherings that violate social distancing orders.