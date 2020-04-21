https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/kavanaugh-gorsuch-thomas-court-precedent-isnt-sacred/

Two U.S. Supreme Court justices this week challenged “erroneous precents” the court has used in some of its rulings, including the Roe v. Wade decision that created a right to abortion.

Even the author of the majority opinion in Roe, Harry Blackmun, admitted the ruling was on shaky ground. He warned that if the “personhood” of the unborn were to be established, their right to life would then be guaranteed by the 14th Amendment.

Since the 1973 ruling, abortion rights have been upheld several times by stare decisis, the legal doctrine that obligates courts to follow historical cases.

But the Washington Examiner reported President Trump’s nominees, Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, took to task the court’s “strict adherence to precedent” in a ruling this week.

The court concluded state juries must be unanimous to convict defendants of major crimes, as in federal court. The ruling overturned the court’s 1972 decision in Apodaca v. Oregon.

“In the final accounting, the dissent’s stare decisis arguments round to zero,” Gorsuch wrote. “We have an admittedly mistaken decision, on a constitutional issue, an outlier on the day it was decided, one that’s become lonelier with time.”

Kavanaugh said it is the duty of justices to reject “erroneous precedents.”

“Why stick by an erroneous precedent that is egregiously wrong as a matter of constitutional law, that allows convictions of some who would not be convicted under the proper constitutional rule, and that tolerates and reinforces a practice that is thoroughly racist in its origins and has continuing racially discriminatory effects,” he said.

Kavanaugh, pointing to the Roe v. Wade decision, among others, said courts have struggled to find guiding principles “to distinguish ‘fundamental’ rights that warrant protection from nonfundamental rights that do not, as well as its many incorrect decisions based on this theory.”

He also cited Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 ruling that created same-sex marriage.

Justice Clarence Thomas raised similar questions.

“Our judicial duty — not to mention the candor we owe to our fellow citizens — requires us to put an end to this court’s due process prestidigitation, which no one is willing to defend on the merits,” he said.

The court is to hear arguments, by telephone, in cases regarding religious liberty and the Electoral College. Several states say that are working on abortion cases to challenge Roe.

