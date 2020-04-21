https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/kentucky-church-hammers-deal-drive-services/

(WDRB) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Fire Christian Church, which had sued Mayor Greg Fischer over COVID-19 measures, will be allowed to continue to hold drive-in services, according to a settlement.

“We are grateful to Mayor Fischer and Louisville city officials who worked with us to ensure their policies are both consistent with the Constitution and the CDC’s guidelines,” said Roger Byron, senior counsel for First Liberty Institute, a Plano, Texas-based nonprofit that aided the church in its legal fight.

“During this challenging time, we need to see more of this kind of cooperation between government officials and the religious community,” Byron said.

