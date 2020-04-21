https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dan-scavino-white-house-promotions-social-media/2020/04/21/id/963979

The road from being Donald Trump’s golfing caddy to becoming White House deputy chief of staff for communications took Dan Scavino Jr. 30 years, but it has been a steady, unbroken path upward in the Trump galaxy for the social media wizard.

Scavino’s latest promotion was one of five confirmed by the White House and continued his career as the longest-serving of President Trump’s associates. He was elevated to the position of director of social media after Trump’s election, and later raised to senior adviser for digital strategy in 2019, Newsweek noted.

“Dan has been one of the president’s most trusted and important aides from the very beginning and will surely continue to excel in his newly elevated role,” Andy Surabian, former Trump White House official, told the Washington Examiner. “The White House and the American people are lucky to have him working on their behalf.”

After Scavino, 44, caddied for Trump in 1990, Trump tipped him $200 and prophetically told him, “You are going to work for me one day!”

Scavino later was hired as assistant manager of the same Trump National Golf Club Westchester where he first met Trump, Heavy reports.

He worked for the Trump campaign as a fundraiser and general assistant and, in 2016, was promoted to social media director.

In other promotions, Dr. John C. Fleming was named as assistant to the president for planning and implementation, spokewoman Kayleigh McEnany was named assistant to the president and press secretary, Alyssa Farah, a former Pentagon spokeswoman, was named assistant to the president and director of strategic communications, and Nichola F. Luna was named assistant to the President and director of Oval Office operations.

