Less than 24-hours after the Marine Corps said there would be no Corps-wide suspension of the Physical Fitness Test the top Marine announced the semi-annual fitness test for the current period is canceled.

“Marines, the PFT requirement for this semi-annual period is cancelled in accordance with COVID-19 prevention guidelines,” Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger announced via Twitter Tuesday.

“Our fitness to fight remains a priority, and I expect each of us to continue to maintain our fighting condition,” Berger tweeted.

The top Marine said a Marine administrative with further guidelines was forthcoming.

Marines, the PFT requirement for this semi-annual period is cancelled in accordance with COVID-19 prevention guidelines. Our fitness to fight remains a priority, and I expect each of us to continue to maintain our fighting condition. Find details in a forthcoming MARADMIN. — David H. Berger (@CMC_MarineCorps) April 21, 2020

On Monday afternoon, the Marine Corps said the situation regarding the PFT was fluid, but a decision had not been made to suspend the PFT Corps-wide.

“To date, the Marine Corps has not implemented a service-wide policy to cancel or codify the postponement of annual training requirements; however, the situation remains fluid and continues to be assessed,” Maj. Melanie Salinas, a Marine spokeswoman, told Marine Corps Times in an emailed statement Monday afternoon.

