http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KTglbvTvptk/

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over her actions amid the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to providing funding for small businesses.

With the unemployment numbers expected to be abnormally high due to businesses being shut down to prevent the spread of the virus, McCarthy told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that Pelosi will be to blame because she and Democratic leadership held up the stimulus packages by using them as “leverage.”

“Thursday, we’ll get the new unemployment numbers — that’s going to be Pelosi’s unemployment,” McCarthy proclaimed. “She did not have to do this. This is a program that worked better than any program we’ve seen. We’ve been able to move in 14 days the amount of money that Small Business Administration had been able to move in 14 years. Think of that, 30 million jobs saved, but how many people got laid off this week simply because Democrats wanted to use leverage to change the direction and the restructuring of government, like their number three, Clyburn, said was the goal of coronavirus to do.”

“[W]hy did Nancy Pelosi hold up the CARES Act to bring in the New Green Deal, or fight to have more money for the Kennedy or National Endowment for the Arts?” he continued. “Their actions do not speak correctly to what they’re trying to say.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

