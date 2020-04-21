https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-lindell-mypillow-lockdown-minnesota/2020/04/21/id/963902

Mike Lindell, the CEO of Minnesota-based company MyPillow, told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that the governor should reopen the state’s businesses and end the stay-at-home order in place due to the coronavirus.

When asked on “National Report” whether he thinks the state should reopen, Lindell said: “Yeah, I do,” adding, “I know there’s a way to do it. I think there’s a couple things going on here, one is like MyPillow, I think other companies that are open, and they’re not all doing this, they need to be following safe practices.”

He said that “all governors should have a safe practice thing for the businesses that are open. Here’s the list of what you should do, so when I go in there as a customer, whether it’s a gas station or whatever, I know that everyone’s got a mask on — maybe there are sanitizers at the door, you’re six feet [when] you go up to check out, where you do your credit card, maybe there’s a pen there, you use that instead of your finger, and they have an employee to sanitize it. These businesses need to step it up.”

Lindell added, “I want to say something true about the protesters, and then I might get in a little bit trouble here on the Right, but they went down there and they should’ve went down and all had masks on and say, ‘we want to be opened, Mr. Governor, but we’re going to do it safely.’ And I think it was a wrong message, and I’ve told people that. I know people that were down there, and I don’t think they represent all of us.”

