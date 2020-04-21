https://www.theblaze.com/news/mind-reading-msnbc-panel-overwhelmingly-white-protesters-demanding-reopening-of-economy-actually-want-more-black-and-brown-people-to-die

Far-left MSNBC panelists tried their collective hand at mind reading during an “AM Joy” segment Sunday, insisting that the “overwhelmingly white” protesters showing up to state capitals to demand the reopening of the economy amid the coronavirus shutdown are throwing a “temper tantrum” — and even worse “want more black and brown people to die” in the process.

What are the details?

“They are the Fox News, Nazi, confederate death cult rump of the Republican Party,” Dave Zirin, sports editor of The Nation, offered during the panel discussion before going on a virtue-signaling rant:

“And their very existence is a slap in the face not only to the health care workers on the front lines risking their lives every single day, but it’s also a slap in the face to the people who are actually dying from this virus in disproportionate numbers, black and brown people. These aren’t economically disenfranchised folks; these are small business owners, these are retirees. These are people who want their workers to be sent back to work, not themselves.”

Zirin called their protesting an “astroturf farce” and “racist” before insisting the media shouldn’t cover them.

“They frankly don’t deserve the sweat off our brow,” he concluded before firing off a little side-to-side head bob as if he just won a poetry slam.

Renee Graham — an opinion columnist for the Boston Globe — said the only reason the protests began is because white people conducting them felt inconvenienced given reports that COVID-19 has been disproportionately affecting people of color.

“One thing I think is really interesting is how these protests have started after all the headlines the last week or so about the disproportionate effect the virus is having in communities of color,” Graham said. “And so when I look at these protests, what I see are a bunch of white people essentially saying, ‘Oh, it’s affecting those people, so why do I have to change my life for them?'”

She also said the “overwhelmingly white” protesters simply “don’t care” about anyone but themselves.

“They’re out there waving American flags. They don’t care about America,” Graham added. “What they care about is [President] Donald Trump and what Donald Trump has created. They don’t care about the people risking their lives to keep this country moving … all they want is another battle waged for their lost cause. This isn’t a protest; this is a temper tantrum.”

Michael Harriot, senior writer for The Root, put it bluntly: “If you want the government to open up, then you want more black and brown people to die.”

(H/T: Townhall)

