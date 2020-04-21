https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kim-jong-un-health-south-korea-china/2020/04/21/id/963855

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is believed to be recovering from a heart procedure and may have been in “grave danger” after it, according to reports, but China and South Korea say there’s no indication the reports are true.

After CNN reported Monday night that Kim’s health could be in jeopardy, varying accounts have come out regarding the situation on the Korean peninsula.

The Chinese Communist Party told Reuters it does not believe Kim, 36, is critically ill. Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said Beijing heard the reports about Kim’s health but would not comment further.

South Korea issued a statement that said it did not have information to support the reports.

“We have no information to confirm regarding rumors about Chairman Kim Jong Un’s health issue that have been reported by some media outlets,” Blue House spokesman Kang Min-Seok said in a statement, The Associated Press reported. “Also, no unusual developments have been detected inside North Korea.”

The Korean Central News Agency in North Korea said Kim led an April 11 meeting. Four days later, he did not attend the birthday celebrations for his grandfather and North Korea’s founder Kim Il Sung, one of the biggest days on the country’s calendar.

Kim is heavy smoker and is overweight. Daily NK, a website based in South Korea that reports on news out of North Korea, claimed Kim was admitted to a hospital on April 12 and underwent a heart procedure hours later. The website said Kim is now being treated at the Mount Myohyang resort, roughly 100 miles north of North Korea’s capital of Pyongyang.

“My understanding is that he had been struggling [with cardiovascular problems] since last August but it worsened after repeated visits to Mount Paektu,” a source told Daily NK.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, cited a U.S. official as saying the White House was informed that Kim’s health deteriorated after the unspecified heart procedure.

None of the reports suggested Kim’s alleged health issues are related to the coronavirus pandemic. North Korea claims not to have any cases of the coronavirus, which experts have questioned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

