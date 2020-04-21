https://www.dailywire.com/news/more-important-things-than-living-texas-lt-gov-says

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Monday that Texas has got to reopen its economy soon, noting that “there are more important things than living.”

“I don’t want to die,” the Rupublican said in an interview on Fox News‘ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “Nobody wants to die, but man we gotta’ take some risks and get back in the game and get this country back up and running.”

“There are more important things than living, and that’s saving this country for my children and grandchildren and saving this country for all of us,” he said.

Patrick, 70, said last month that some older Americans should “take a chance” and may die from COVID-19, but that overreacting to the virus could be disastrous to the U.S. economy. He said then that grandparents “don’t want the whole country sacrificed” and would rather keep the U.S. open.

“I just think there are lots of grandparents out there in this country like me — I have six grandchildren — that what we all care about and what we love more than anything are those children, and I want to live smart and see through this, but I don’t want the whole country to be sacrificed. And that’s what I see,” he said at the time.

On Monday, Patrick said: “I’m sorry to say that I was right on this.”

The lieutenant governor noted that the number of deaths in Texas, with a population of 29 million, stands at 495.

“Every life is valuable, but 500 people out of 29 million, and we’re locked down, and we’re crushing the average worker,” Patrick said. “We’re crushing small business. We’re crushing the markets.”

Patrick also said the numbers coming out of the White House have led to mass confusion, including from Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who serves on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“At the end of January, Dr. Fauci, who I have great respect for, said this wasn’t a big issue. Three weeks later, we’re going to lose two million people. Another week or two later, it was 1[00,000] to 200,000. Now it’s under 60,000. And we’ve had the wrong numbers. The wrong science. And I don’t blame them, but let’s face the reality of where we are,” Patrick said.

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled guidelines that will allow retail businesses to begin reopening, but said it will be a slow process that will occur in phases. A new set of revised guidance will be issued by April 27, and Abbott has hinted that the stay-at-home order could be lifted then.

“I’m thankful that we are now beginning to open up Texas and other states because it’s long overdue,” Patrick said. “We cannot endure this much longer,” he added. “Every month we stay closed, it’s going to take two to three months to rebuild.”

[embedded content]

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a subscriber.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

