New White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is coming under criticism from some in the media after telling an ABC reporter to not refer to the president by his name only.

“To you, he’s not Trump, he’s President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden says he raised M in March Rosie O’Donnell predicts Trump will ‘lose by a landslide’ in November Treasury Department releases .9 billion in payroll support for airlines MORE!” wrote McEnany, who replaced Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamBiden sees opening over Trump with older voters The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Americans with COVID-19 immunity may lead US back to work Trump shakes up White House communications team MORE as press secretary earlier this month.

The statement included a tweet about coronavirus testing from ABC White House reporter Katherine Faulders.

To you, he’s not Trump, he’s PRESIDENT Trump! https://t.co/EIgPTPDIuO — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 20, 2020

The tweet drew blowback on social media primarily from a number of people on the left.

You called the last president “son.” So maybe sit this one out. pic.twitter.com/YQYYM5guEH — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 21, 2020

Impeached President Trump. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 21, 2020

Does your boss know you tweeted this @PressSec. And to you, its Impeached President Trump. #PeelTheOrange pic.twitter.com/maHK0yKv2X — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) April 21, 2020

Hey Kayleigh: “Nice and easy, nice and easy. Just relax. You’ve got a nasty tone.” — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) April 21, 2020

McEnany, 32, is a former CNN contributor and Republican National Committee spokesperson.

