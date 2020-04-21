https://www.westernjournal.com/new-york-coronavirus-hot-spot-residents-sue-alleged-cover/
The World Health Organization is being sued by three New York state residents who argue that the WHO’s inaction to stop the coronavirus pandemic amounted to a “cover-up.” The suit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, said that the WHO, which has had its U.S. funding frozen…
