http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/8lKd2o7pjgM/493846-trump-floats-funding-for-oil-after-historic-market-loss

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden says he raised M in March Rosie O’Donnell predicts Trump will ‘lose by a landslide’ in November Treasury Department releases .9 billion in payroll support for airlines MORE on Tuesday floated providing funds for the oil and gas industry after oil saw its largest market drop in history the day prior, with prices sliding to as low as negative $40 per barrel.

“We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down,” Trump tweeted. “I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future.”

The president did not provide additional details after his tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Oil prices settled at negative $37.63 on Monday and opened at negative $14 on Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

