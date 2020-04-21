https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/earth-day-pandemic-activists-online/2020/04/21/id/963980

Climate activists had been looking forward for months to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with big marches and in-person rallies, but coronavirus has forced them to reassess and go online.

“As an organization whose two public pillars are marching and science, what do you do when the science tells you not to march?” March for Science president Matt Tranchin told The Hill.

“We are pivoting to virtual convenings as ways that we can still build up support and mobilize advocates around campaigns, initiatives and solutions around the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sunrise Movement is focusing on coronavirus itself for its Earth Day message.

“Our Earth Day plans are really focused on ensuring that we are facing the pandemic at hand as opposed to an entirely climate-centric message,” Sunrise organizer Lily Gardner said.

Still, the group is putting causes such as the Green New Deal in its online leadership materials. A three-day Earth Day Live livestrean will feature Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., former Vice President Al Gore and former Secretary of State John Kerry as well as actors Jane Fonda, Joaquin Phoenix, and Mark Ruffalo.

Citizens Climate Lobby will now hold a virtual Earth Day in place of local events that had to be canceled.

“We were not planning to do something on the national scale because in normal times our volunteers are out in their community heavily during the whole month of April,” Madeleine Para, Citizens Climate Lobby’s vice president of programs told The Hill.

