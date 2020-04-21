https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pastor-tony-spell-arrest-warrant/2020/04/21/id/963907

Louisiana cops say they expect Pastor Tony Spell to turn himself in to authorities after they issued a warrant for his arrest. But the controversial pastor told TMZ he has no plans to do so.

The pastor is a wanted man after he allegedly backed up a church bus toward a demonstrator on Sunday. 

Central Police in Baton Rouge said they issued an arrest warrant for Spell based on video evidence. The video shows Spell allegedly reversing a bus and nearly hitting someone who was protesting his church gatherings.

This isn’t Spell’s first run-in with the law. Last month, Central Police Department Chief  Roger Corcoran served Spell with a misdemeanor summons for six counts of violating the governor’s executive order. Spell defied lockdown orders and hosted multiple large gatherings at Life Tabernacle Church. 

In a March Facebook post, the police department wrote, “Spell made his intentions to continue to violate the law clear.” 

Spell told TMZ, “he will never surrender to authorities.” 

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...