https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pastor-tony-spell-arrest-warrant/2020/04/21/id/963907

Louisiana cops say they expect Pastor Tony Spell to turn himself in to authorities after they issued a warrant for his arrest. But the controversial pastor told TMZ he has no plans to do so.

The pastor is a wanted man after he allegedly backed up a church bus toward a demonstrator on Sunday.

Central Police in Baton Rouge said they issued an arrest warrant for Spell based on video evidence. The video shows Spell allegedly reversing a bus and nearly hitting someone who was protesting his church gatherings.

This isn’t Spell’s first run-in with the law. Last month, Central Police Department Chief Roger Corcoran served Spell with a misdemeanor summons for six counts of violating the governor’s executive order. Spell defied lockdown orders and hosted multiple large gatherings at Life Tabernacle Church.

In a March Facebook post, the police department wrote, “Spell made his intentions to continue to violate the law clear.”

Spell told TMZ, “he will never surrender to authorities.”

