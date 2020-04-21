https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pat-robertson-same-sex-marriage/2020/04/21/id/963897

Christian Broadcasting Network founder Pat Robertson believes the deadly coronavirus outbreak is punishment for abortion and same sex marriage.

His comments came during a Monday discussion on “The 700 Club.”

Co-host Terry Meeuwsen, reading from a letter, asked Robertson: “This is John, Pat, who says, ‘Pat, last week you were talking about COVID-19. You quoted Chronicles 7:14. How can God heal our land and forgive the sins when abortion and same-sex marriage are laws and many people are anti-Israel. Doesn’t this prevent his healing and forgiveness?’”

Robertson replied: “You know, I think you put your finger on something very important. You know the Bible says — they turn from their wicked ways. They didn’t get forgiven. They will turn from their wicked ways. And part of what we’ve done is turn. We are not turning when we have done terrible things.

“We have broken the covenant that God made with the mankind. We have violated his covenant. We have taken the life of the innocent, slaughtered them by the tens of millions. Children made in the image of God. And we have abused the poor. I mean, we’ve allowed this terrible plague to spread throughout our society. And it’s a small wonder God would hold us guilty. But the answer is, you know, you confess your sins and forsake them. Then he heals the land. It’s not before. You are right.”

