https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/pelosi-democrats-push-bs-changes-small-business-funding-package-will-force-delays-funding-businesses-another-week/

Republicans wanted a $250 billion extension for the highly successful small business crisis package.

The initial $350 billion in the program ran out in the first two weeks.

THOUSANDS of small businesses applied for the loan and are waiting for Congress to refund the program.

But Nancy Pelosi is stalling.

She’s struggling at home in her mansion with her gourmet ice cream.

Why the hell should she care?

Now this…

Rather than just refund the program Democrats and Pelosi want to fill it with more of their BS priorities.

Pelosi has already stalled for over a week now.

And now that Democrats inserted new rules into the program, even if the package passes today it will take another week for the banks and Small Business Association to restructure the program.

So it will take another week before these struggling businesses see any money.

NEVER, EVER FORGET what Democrats are doing to Small Businesses.

[embedded content]