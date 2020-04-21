https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/poll-dems-blame-trump-not-china-coronavirus-pandemic/

Democrats are “sick in the head,” “poisoned with so much hatred because of the media” or just plain “genuinely insane.”

That was the verdict Tuesday from talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh, who cited a Rasmussen poll that found 60% of Democrats blame President Trump more for the coronavirus pandemic that they do China.

“This should really open your eyes,” he said. “Sixty percent of Democrats blame Trump more than China for the coronavirus. Most Democrats blame Trump for the coronavirus crisis the country is now experiencing, the only group of voters who think this way. Forty-two percent of all likely U.S. voters agree with Senator Chris Murphy’s statement, ‘The reason we’re in this crisis we’re in today is not because of anything China did. It’s because of Donald Trump.”

Limbaugh said he didn’t think even “Never-Trumpers” would agree to that.

“Just to show you what we’re up against, just to show you the level of deceit. These people are either sick in the head and poisoned with so much hatred because of the media that they’ve been absorbing for four years, or they’re genuinely insane. They’re so insane due to partisan rot,” he said.

Murphy said: “The reason that we’re in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did, it’s not because of anything that WHO did. It’s because of what this president did, because he didn’t take this virus seriously. We weren’t going to be able to keep every case out of the United States, but we didn’t have to have tens of thousands of people dying.”

Limbaugh said: “All Trump did was suspend flights from China back in January. And when he did, you know the drill now. He was called a racist and a pig and a xenophobe. And at the same time that Trump was shutting down flights from China into the United States, Nancy Pelosi was on television urging people in San Francisco to come on down to Chinatown. Have a party. New York politicians were encouraging people in the New York metro area to come on down for the parade, a good time will be had by all. Nothing to worry about with the virus.

“You know, to say it’s outrageous doesn’t even cut it. The reason we’re in this crisis today is not because of anything China did? The World Health Organization was parroting China: It’s not contagious. It’s not highly, easily transmissible. Nothing to see here.

“This is why, you know, you start talking about leftists and Democrats, folks, and I’m telling you, there’s no common ground. There’s no crossing the aisle to meet them halfway.”

Rasmussen found 42% of likely U.S. voters agreed with Murphy.

Forty-seven percent disagree with the Connecticut Democrat. Eleven percent are undecided.

Among Democrats, 60% agreed, while 71% of Republicans disagreed.

Rasmussen noted the coronavirus outbreak “originated in Wuhan, China, and most authorities agree that it was able to spread globally because the Chinese government delayed for several weeks notifying the international community.”

“The WHO was slow in responding to the virus. The Chinese government has tried to blame the United States for the virus behind the scenes in overseas propaganda.”

Sixty-two percent of Democrats also believe America’s response to the virus has been worse than the response in other nations.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted between April 16 and 19, 2020.

