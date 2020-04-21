http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/RYyhdk2bAgM/

One in 10 black Americans say they know someone personally who has died from the coronavirus, and nearly 1 in 5 say someone in their household has lost a job due to the outbreak. On both metrics, rates of impact among black Americans are higher than the national average, highlighting disparities in who is affected by the outbreak and how.

Bearing the brunt of both the economic and health fallout, 70 percent of black Americans believe social distancing measures should remain in place, a policy that has become more politically fraught in recent days as governors in Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina move to allow businesses to restart operations. In a separate poll, 77 percent of black voters said the government should focus on the spread of coronavirus rather than the economy. For now, most Americans are committed to social distancing policies, but a partisan gap is emerging. Read more.

Featured chart: Older Americans sour on Trump’s handling of the outbreak: As President Donald Trump increasingly signals interest in prioritizing economic interests, America’s senior citizens are growing critical of his approach.In mid-March, this group approved of Trump’s handling of the outbreak at a higher rate than any other age group, with a net approval of +19. A month later, that level of support has dropped 20 points and is now lower than that of any age group other than 18-29-year-olds.

Net approval (approval minus disapproval) of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak among U.S. adults: