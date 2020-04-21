http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2o4mPt8jYRM/

Republicans seem mostly supportive of President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would temporarily suspend legal immigration into the United States to protect Americans from the coronavirus and a flooded job market when more than 22 million workers are unemployed.

Details about the expected executive order are not clear, but despite Democrats slamming Trump for dismissing the contributions of some foreign workers, Bloomberg News reported it obtained a draft of the order, which includes exceptions for people working directly in the supply chain and also those working in health care or as medical research professionals.

In the same Bloomberg article, Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) remarks to Fox News were included:

“I think this is a reasonable short-term measure, a reasonable emergency measure,” Cruz said.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

House and Senate leadership have not weighed in, but others agree with Trump’s plan, expressing support on Twitter.

25 million unemployed. Stop immigration until Americans are all back to work. “A Truly Magnificent Move @Potus.#AmericanWorkers have been counting on you.” @AmWorkCo https://t.co/wbZi1A941b — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) April 21, 2020

A temporary pause on new immigration until American workers can get back on their feet is the right call by @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/h1PaPKTydo — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 21, 2020

22 million Americans have lost their jobs in the last month because of the China virus. Let’s help them get back to work before we import more foreigners to compete for their jobs. https://t.co/0a03nncxeC — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) April 21, 2020

In a statement, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany described the order as aimed at protecting both the “health and economic well-being of American citizens as we face unprecedented times,” the Daily Journal reported.

“At a time when Americans are looking to get back to work, action is necessary,” McEnany said.

Thomas Homan, Trump’s former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told Reuters: “It’s really not about immigration. It’s about the pandemic and keeping our country safer while protecting opportunities for unemployed Americans.

